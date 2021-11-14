Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Shares of ZEPP opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zepp Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.