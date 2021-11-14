Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZENV. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Zenvia

