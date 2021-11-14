Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $35,744.66 and approximately $32.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.19 or 0.00752945 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

