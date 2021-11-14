Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in SunOpta by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

