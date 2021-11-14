Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

VIST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $522.72 million, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 132,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

