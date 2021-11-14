Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 457,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

