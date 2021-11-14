Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $646.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in International Money Express by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.