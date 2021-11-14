Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) to Hold

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $56.19 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 994,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $23,807,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,552 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

