Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE OSCR opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser acquired 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Oscar Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Oscar Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

