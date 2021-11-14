Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) to Sell

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “
Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LENSAR will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,833,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
