Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Sell

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of ESTA opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

