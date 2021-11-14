Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alkaline Water by 122.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alkaline Water by 339.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alkaline Water by 48.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

