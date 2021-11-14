Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to Strong Sell

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXU. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AXU stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $328.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

