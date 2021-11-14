Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Sell

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ACMR stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,228. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $86,294,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $57,369,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $33,682,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ACM Research by 417.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 264,637 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.