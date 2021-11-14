Zacks Investment Management Purchases 47 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SEA were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $48,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $341.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

