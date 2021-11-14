Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,259 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $460,242. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLIO opened at $107.46 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

