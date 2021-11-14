Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The company has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

