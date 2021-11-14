Zacks Investment Management Acquires 533 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day moving average is $225.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

