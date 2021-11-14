Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

SILK stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $543,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

