Zacks: Brokerages Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

