Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.47). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 274,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 179,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 1,078,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,592. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.