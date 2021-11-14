Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.40. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $149.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.