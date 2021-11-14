Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.40. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $149.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

