Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.60. Roku reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.38. 1,988,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,755. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 52 week low of $220.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

