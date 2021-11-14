Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rockley Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rockley Photonics.

Several analysts have commented on RKLY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 820,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,411. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

