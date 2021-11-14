Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $3.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.59. 1,152,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,015. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

