Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Announce $7.55 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings per share of $7.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.78 and the lowest is $7.12. Nucor posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 463.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $22.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.20 to $23.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $17.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

NUE stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. 2,991,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,999. Nucor has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

