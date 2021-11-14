Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 694,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,923. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

