Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.67. 32,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,862. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. ICF International has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Earnings History and Estimates for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

