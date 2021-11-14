Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Announce -$0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings of ($4.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

FWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of FWBI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. 234,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.67. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

