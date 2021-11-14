Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post sales of $179.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.50 million. Repligen reported sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $663.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $794.62 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

RGEN stock opened at $258.50 on Friday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.91 and its 200 day moving average is $237.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Repligen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

