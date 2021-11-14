Zacks: Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.23). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $25.64 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of 512.90 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

