Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LVOX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 1,046,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

