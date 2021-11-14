Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post sales of $163.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.65 million to $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $628.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

HRTG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 295,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,716. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -29.27%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 137,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 70,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

