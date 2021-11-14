Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post sales of $47.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the highest is $47.07 million. Camden National reported sales of $49.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $185.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.35 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.91 million, with estimates ranging from $184.51 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 15,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249,187 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.