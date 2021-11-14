Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.
ZION stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.
In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.