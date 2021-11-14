Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

ZION stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

