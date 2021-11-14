Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

ZION stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.