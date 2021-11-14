Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 495,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,552. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

