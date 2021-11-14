Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECHO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 168,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.