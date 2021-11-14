Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,788,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,274 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 970,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

