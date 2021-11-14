Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Arko posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.12. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at $13,204,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arko by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arko by 60.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at $8,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

