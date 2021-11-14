Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.46). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAV opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

