YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $739,121.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00223081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086014 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.