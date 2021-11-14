YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. YooShi has a total market cap of $832.63 million and $11.96 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00071055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.50 or 1.00414939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.42 or 0.07024891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

