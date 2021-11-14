Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,501 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,825,000 after buying an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

NTES opened at $111.15 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

