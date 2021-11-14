Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $471,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $240,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $375.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.79. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $370.52 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

