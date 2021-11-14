Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $430,000 Investment in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $139.88. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

