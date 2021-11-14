Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $32,089,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,724,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,669.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $880.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,674.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,449.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,409.31. The company has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
