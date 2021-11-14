Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $32,089,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,724,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,669.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $880.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,674.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,449.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,409.31. The company has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

