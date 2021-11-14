Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

