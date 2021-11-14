Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,435 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,735,000 after buying an additional 343,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 476,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,164,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 100,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $54.93 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.