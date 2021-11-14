Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 949 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in VeriSign by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $8,041,935. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $236.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $238.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

