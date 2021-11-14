Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.07% of Xylem worth $12,188,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.51 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.